Sudan: South Kordofan - FCC, Resistance Committees Protest Transfer of Anti-Corruption Health Director

5 March 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Abu Jubeiha — On Tuesday, the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) and resistance committees of Abu Jubeiha locality in South Kordofan, closed the locality's health services office in protest against the transfer of the director of health services to the area of Delling.

The FFC accused the director of health services at the state Health Ministry of being behind the transfer of the director of health services Jalal El Naeema from the locality, as El Naeema objected to corruption occurring in the health sector.

Hasan Khalil told Radio Dabanga that El Naeema has managed in a short period to provide health services to the locality's people, as well as stopping corruption operations and the illegal sale of medicines in the locality by 'a network of employees in the health sector in the state'.

Khalil stated that the health services office in Abu Jubeiha will only re-open subject to the return of the transferred health officer.

The state's Health Ministry announced in a statement that it would not bear responsibility for any health emergencies in the locality, noting that the FFC in Abu Jubeiha did not notify the ministry of closing the health services office.

