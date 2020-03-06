South Africa: Woman Raped in Public Library Organises Protest to Demand Better Security

6 March 2020
GroundUp (Cape Town)
By Thamsanqa Mbovane

"I can't let a child to be raped like me in a public library," says Sinazo Orlam.

Orlam, 21, a rape survivor, said she was raped in the toilet at the Uitehage Public Library on 14 August 2019.

"The man had followed me through the passage that is leading to the toilet ... I didn't suspect I would be raped, let alone at a public library in broad daylight," said Orlam.

"I am worried about the children who also use the same toilets," she said.

Orlam, who lives in Despatch, organised a protest on Thursday afternoon to raise awareness of the danger as many learners use the library. She was joined by her mother, Senzi, and 50 learners from various high schools, including Marymount, Strelitzia and Daniel Pienaar.

Orlam said, "Keeping quiet when something is eating you inside won't help. I was promised by the library manager that they will install CCTV cameras and hire a security guard but that did not happen after the incident ... My worry is the next victim ... especially children."

The protesters want libraries across Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality to get better security.

Nelson Mandela Bay Municipal Spokesperson Mthubanzi Mniki did not respond to questions.

