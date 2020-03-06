Cameroon: Yeba Judith Sama - Guidance Counsellor Turned Parliamentarian

5 March 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Yeba Judith Sama epse Mouokuio Meno is one of the elected female CPDM Members of Parliament for the Mfoundi Constituency.

"After the legislative election results were proclaimed, I was happy. I felt elated and honoured, first of all because of the confidence that the Yaounde people, notably those from Yaounde VI have in me." These are the words with which 49-year-old Yeba Judith Sama epse Mouokuio Meno one of the female Members of Parliament for the Mfoundi Constituency elected in the February 9, 2020 twin legislative and municipal elections, described her election. She is one of the youngest female Cameroon People's Democratic Movement (CPDM) MPs elect in Mfoundi. It will be her first time of being the people's representative but she already has clear ambitions when she told Cameroon Tribune that, "I am happy because I am going to the National Assembly to represent the population of Yaounde VI, Mfoundi Division and Cameroon as a whole. I am going to be their voice and I want to say that I will do my best in my capacity to meet their expectations" The MP elect Yeba Judith Sama born in Mankon, North West Region, is the final year PhD candidate in Science of Education, specifically in Educational Technology in the University of Yaounde I. She is a graduate from the Higher Teachers Training College Yaounde and has been working with the Ministry of Secondary Education as a Guidance Counsellor for 24 years. Married and a mother of two, Yeba Judith has been a committed member of the ruling Cameroon People's Democratic Movement (CPDM) since 2007. She militated in the Melen 8C 3 branch of the 12 Subsection in Mfoundi VI Section. She was lured into politics when she presented a paper on the "Voice of the Woman in Cameroonian Politics" at the Training Institute on Women's Rights and Citizenship in the University of Witts, Johannesburg in South Africa in 2007. Since then, she has been working diligently and with commitment for her ambition to be realised until the February 9, 2020 legislative election came.

