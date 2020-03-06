Cameroon: Round Up - Teams Strengthen Preparations

5 March 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

As the competition draws nearer the different contestants are working tirelessly to ensure the best result in this year's edition.

A few weeks after the draw ceremony for the 2020 Total African Nations Championship (CHAN) the different qualified teams have begun preparing ahead of the tournament in order to ensure the best result in this year's edition of the competition. The Intermediate Lions of Cameroon ended their fourth training camp in Yaounde last week. As part of preparations, the Intermediate Lions played several training matches with some national and international teams. The team participated in an international friendly tournament in Brazaville, Congo. The Intermediate Lions beat two-times holders, DR Congo 1-0 and drew 1-1 with Congo. They played a 0-0 tie with Rwanda in their last friendly match in Yaounde. The coach, Yves Clément Arroga is expected to publish the list of 23 players who will defend the colours of the country in the competition. The head coach of the Uganda Cranes, Johnathan McKinstry has named a provisional team of 34 players to start preparations for the Total 2020 Championship of African Nations (Chan) Tournament. As part of the preparations, the Ugandan Cranes will participate in a three-nation tournament that will take place in Kampala from March 17 to 21, 2020. Already, Mali and Zambia have confirmed their participation. The DR Congo will begin their last training session from March 18 to April 1, 2020 in Libreville, Gabon to prepare for the competition. During the training session the boys of Coach Pamphile Mohayo will play friendly matches with the Atlas Lions of Morocco on March 26, 2020 and the Etalons of Burkina Faso on March 29, 2020. The two friendly matches have been slated for the end of March 2020. Niger Intermediate team are equally preparing hard for the CHAN. The team intends to train in Cameroon from the second week of March to train ahead of the competition. During their training Niger will play a friendly match against the Intermediate Lions of Cameroon between March 20 to 22. The match will be an opportunity for Niger to make the necessary corrections in the team before the competition. Most of the teams will use

