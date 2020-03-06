Cameroon: Management of Public Funds - Female Leaders Update Skills

A training workshop held in Yaounde on March 4, 2020 to sensitise female managers on the judicious management of State resources.

Within the context of its mission of ensuring the public funds are adequately managed, the Supreme State Audit on March 4, 2020 organised a training session to fine-tune the managerial competence of female vote holders, authorizing officers and those who supervise the use of State funds. Presided at by the Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of the Supreme State Audit, Mbah Acha Rose, deliberations unfolded under the theme "The Responsibility of vote holders and managers of State funds before the financial and budgetary disciplinary council." Capacity building teachings at the get-together centred on good practices in public management, understanding and mastering decision-making irregularities, responsibilities of managers vis-à-vis existing laws and acountablity in administrative governance. The training session, Minister Mbah Acha Rose stated, has the objective of empowering women in managerial positions with better management capacities for the development of the nation. "I am trying to bring up female vote holders, authorizing officers and those who supervise the use of public funds to be best when it comes to administration. We want the female managers to be best and to be up to the task so that they can perform their duties better for the betterment of our governance and structures they head," she said recalling the famous expression of 'what a man can do, a woman can do better." The refresher course-like session, the Minister further stated, falls in line with the organisation of several activities to commemorate the 35th edition of the International Women's day and going by her ratings after last year's training, there is a remarkable improvement on the part of women as concerns managerial savoir-faire. "It is very horrible to know that a woman is brought before the budgetary and finance disciplinary board for mismanagement. So we bring them here to effectively train them and make them aware of managerial irregularities and their responsibility before the disciplinary board which is put in place to judge mismanagement after control missions," she explained.