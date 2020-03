Gamtel and Real De Banjul are chasing the 2019-2020 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) division one league title following their brilliant performance in the league campaign.

The telecommunication giants and the city boys both secured 22 points each in the league. Gamtel played twelve games while Real De Banjul played eleven matches with a game in hand.

Both sides will compete to win their remaining league outings to lift the league trophy this season.