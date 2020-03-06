Gambia: Blue House Wins Nigerian International School Inter-House Competition

Blue embassy house has emerged champions of Nigerian International school inter-house athletics competition held at the FIFA Goal Project in Yundum.

The annual competition was competed among houses named Green house, Blue embassy house, Yellow Community house and Red Royal house that competed in various events.

The championship attracted spectators from Yundum and its satellite areas for the school's yearly biggest sporting festivity.

Idezinras Wokana, Board Chairman of the school said the championship is an annual event, adding that the students did wonders during the event.

He said the school was established in 2003 by the then late Nigerian community leadership Alhagie Benu and others.

"The vision for establishing the school is to make learning easier for the people of Gambia", he said.

"We have grades 7 to 9 and we are planning to have grade10 in the next academic session," he posited.

He said the school has a population of about 160 students, noting that the relationship between the parents and teachers is very cordial.

He thanked the government of The Gambian for creating the enabling environment for them to establish the school.

He went on to thank the Nigerian embassy and his board members for their support.

Alhaji Sacco, Game Master at the school said the performance of the student was very good as all of them gave their best.

Pape Secka, said this was the second edition of the inter-house competition, saying students performed extremely well.