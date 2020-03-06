Gambia: Banned Group Vows Pressure On Barrow

5 March 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M.S. Camara

The spokesman of the banned Operation 3 Years Jotna movement, Haji Suwaneh has told The Point that his movement will continue to mount pressure on President Adama Barrow to respect the 2016 Coalition agreement.

In an exclusive interview with The Point on Wednesday, Suwaneh maintained that they would not allow any form of self-perpetuating rule again in the country.

According to him, they want President Barrow to respect the 2016 coalition agreement, which he said, made people to give him their votes.

Asked about their executive's ongoing trial at the High Court, Mr. Suwaneh replied that "these are two different things. The trial is based on individual activity and not the group's activity. The banning of our movement was a mere statement made by the government spokesperson because the statement doesn't have any legal merit."

The banning of their movement, he further said was clearly based on anger, saying the government spokesperson is having difficulty with Three Years Jotna movement.

Suwaneh made it clear that the Three Years Jotna movement is a peaceful movement, which doesn't want any form of politics of deception in the country again.

