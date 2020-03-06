Gambia: Gunjur Utd Upsets Jarra West to Rebound in 2nd Tier

5 March 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Gunjur United on Tuesday beat Jarra West 2-1 in their week-fourteen fixture, played at the Box Bar Mini Stadium in Brikama to bounce back in the 2019-2020 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) second division league.

The Gunjur based outfit slipped to Samger 2-1 in their rescheduled match, played at the Brikama Box Bar Mini Stadium last Friday before rubbing shoulders with the Jarra West based-team.

They bagged the vital three points thanks to goals from striker Dawda Darboe alias Viper and winger Bubacarr Demba alias Ozil in the match.

Gunjur United now clutched 14 points in twelve league matches with three games in hand against Jam City, Serrekunda East Bi and Young Africans respectively.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
East African Countries Endorse Pioneering Free Movement Deal
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Seems Like It's Splitsville for Diamond and Tanasha
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.