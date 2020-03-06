Gambia: Gunjur Utd Upsets Jarra West to Rebound in 2nd Tier

Gunjur United on Tuesday beat Jarra West 2-1 in their week-fourteen fixture, played at the Box Bar Mini Stadium in Brikama to bounce back in the 2019-2020 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) second division league.

The Gunjur based outfit slipped to Samger 2-1 in their rescheduled match, played at the Brikama Box Bar Mini Stadium last Friday before rubbing shoulders with the Jarra West based-team.

They bagged the vital three points thanks to goals from striker Dawda Darboe alias Viper and winger Bubacarr Demba alias Ozil in the match.

Gunjur United now clutched 14 points in twelve league matches with three games in hand against Jam City, Serrekunda East Bi and Young Africans respectively.