West Africa: Regional Consultation On Implementation of SDGs Concludes in Banjul

A regional consultation on the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs); a collection of 17 global goals designed to be a 'blueprint to achieve a better and more sustainable future for all, have ended in Banjul on Tuesday.

As part of its resolution, the United Nations General Assembly set the SDGs in 2015 and intended to achieve them by 2030. The Gambia signed the SDGs in 2015 and has been working on the sustainable implementation of the goals. As part of the implementation, the country will host a political forum on the goal this year.

Director of development planning at the Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs, Alagie Fadera said the objective of the consultation is to have ideas from citizens on some of the achievements of the implementations of the goals.

"The Gambia will present its voluntary national review at the high level political forum in July 2020 and this consultation is part of that process with citizens across all."

He said the views from the consultations have outlined some of the challenges that need to be addressed, adding that more sensitization on the public about the SDGs and what they are aimed at is needed.

"The consultation has also indicated that we need to enhance the quality of education, improve access to health, medication, quality education of health personnel and also the sustainability on some of the interventions on sustainable development."

Mr. Fadera said Gambia still faces poverty as a challenge but the government is doing its best to tackle it as it recognises poverty as a major challenge.

Omar Touray, Deputy Mayor of Banjul City Council (BCC) said there are lot of challenges in attaining the SDGs but said the finance ministry is helping in the attainment of the SDGs.

The seventeen sustainable development goals includes; No Poverty, Zero Hunger, Good Health and well-being, quality education, gender equality, clean water and sanitation, affordable and clean energy, decent work and economic growth, amongst many others.