Gambia: Y/Santos Overpowers Jabas to Retain Late Modou Janneh League Crown

Young Santos, Sunday defeated Jabas 1-0 in the final, played at the Gunjur and Senior Secondary School football field to retain late Modou Janneh intermediate league crown.

The Gunjur Santos based-club won the annual intermediate league title last season after beating Young Red Star FC on penalties in the final before clashing with Jabas FC in the league.

Jabas and Young Santos both played extremely brilliant and crafted some goal scoring opportunities but the first half ended goalless.

Upon resumption of the match, Jabas regrouped themselves and mount pressure on Young Santos FC, creating chances but failed to utilize on them.

Young Santos retained their league title after scoring in the dying minutes to deny Jabas their first-ever late Modou Janneh memorial intermediate league crown since making their debut in the annual championship some years ago.