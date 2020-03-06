Sudan: Will Al Bashir Face ICC in the Hague or Sudan?

interview

Utrecht — The case of deposed Sudan dictator Omar Al Bashir has been a prominent international criminal case for years. It is not only about the mass victimhood, but it is also about international justice, ending impunity, and the protection of fundamental human rights values. Given the recent conflicting statements of Sudanese government officials regarding the decision of transferring Al Bashir and other ICC suspects to The Hague, Mohammed Elgizoly Adam of Radio Dabanga interviewed one of the leading international criminal law scholars to shed some light on the issue.

Prof Brianne McGonigle Leyh is an Associate Professor at the Netherlands Institute of Human Rights (SIM) within the Faculty of Law, Economics and Governance of Utrecht University, and an attorney specialising in human rights, victims' rights, accountability for serious human-rights violations, and transitional justice.

The recent statement of the Sudan transitional government that they are willing to hand Al Bashir and other suspects to the International Criminal Court (ICC) needs clarity. The ICC relies heavily on the principle of complementarity and states parties' cooperation. What the nature and scope of cooperation Sudan might be willing to offer? Will Sudan have some discretion in the trial proceedings? What is the complementarity principle and its complications on the decision by Sudan on whether Al Bashir and other indicted will stand trial at the ICC in The Hague or in Sudan?. These are some of the questions that have been asked.

RD: Given the recent development in the case of Al Bashir it will be great if you can start by briefly explaining the complementarity principle, what it means and to what extent Sudan can have the discretion to determine anything about the case of AL Bashir the scope of cooperation?

Prof Leyh: The court based on the principle of complementarity, this means that when a case may arrive at the preference or the domestic prosecution of international crimes and the international criminal court should be seen as the last resort. So, in an ideal situation domestic jurisdiction should be willing and able to prosecute individuals for serious international crimes. Under article 17 uses the language of willing and able to look at the notion of complementarity. It sounds very simple, but in fact the court in my view has perhaps complicated the situation more than they need to. They have interpreted this notion of whether states willing and able to prosecute specific individuals for specific crimes, in my view quite narrowly. So they have determined that it needs to be the same set of facts the same crimes that have been looked at by the international court.

RD: It seems the willing part in this equation easier to prove, but for example in the case of Sudan how can Sudan prove that it has the capacity and ability to try in such a high profile as Al Bashir's case?

Prof Leyh: So, yes, if we look at the willing element it looks as if the government and also from will of the people there is this willingness to prosecute Al Bashir and others for the crimes that they are alleged to have committed between 2003 and 2008, in Darfur. In terms of ability what the court will look at is when has Sudan criminalised the core crimes international crimes, so have they criminalised war crimes and crimes against humanity and genocide, and specifically the one for which Al Bashir and others are charged, so they goanna look to see that he can charged for crimes against humanity of murder, extermination, torture or rape. if those international crimes are not codified in the criminal statute of Sudan then that will be an argument for saying that they are not able to prosecute for these crimes.

RD: What about the independency competence of the court, judges and lawyers and the possibility of guaranteeing the right of fair trial?

Prof Leyh: I mean they will look to see a little bit in terms of structure and whether there is a functioning court system , but don't carry out a full analysis of whether a fair trial would be able to take place, which in my opinion is a bit of shame. What they did in the situation in Libya, when they were looking at the principle of complementarity there, they were very concern that in fact, the accused individuals are not at all have a fair trial and there was a lot of information and evidence point to that. The court in its decision actually said we are not a human rights court, and what they were trying to say by that it is not their judgment in high manner of fair trial standard of domestic system in terms of ability element of complementarity principle. They will look to see if there is a functioning court system at least if they follow what they did in Libya, but they will not carry out a full analysis whether accused will receive a fair trial beyond some basic check.

RD: So basically, the primary issue here is whether the crimes in question such war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide are criminalised under the Sudanese legal system, right?

Prof Leyh: That is one of the primary points, also they have to show that they can carry out investigations or that they are undertaking investigations, but again this not really a thorough review done by the judges. As long as they can point to a functioning court system or crimes have been criminalised and there is an investigative team looking at specific crimes that the ICC was looking into then in general that should be.

RD: The competence and the independence of the lawyers and judges is not the fundamental issue here?

Prof Leyh: It is brought in, but the ICC as it said does not acting as a human rights court, and that they are looking to see justice will be handed out at the standard that it try to implement justice.

RD: As you know recent the government of Sudan recently issue a statement that they are willing to hand Al Bashir over to the ICC, however, based on the statement it is unclear whether they will hand Al Bashir over to stand trial physically at the ICC. Later on the government clarified that they have proposed three options. The first options is for the ICC to come and carry out the entire trial procedure inside Sudan. The second option is to have a hybrid court between the government and the Court. The third option is to hand Al Bashir to stand trial at The Hague. The question is whether under Rome Statute there is a possibility of a hybrid court?

Prof Leyh: I mean it certainly has never been done, but if an ad hoc court is established not necessary in cooperation with ICC but with African Union or specialized chamber created within the domestic system; the same discussion we had on complementary principle would apply.

So, the ICC could say look you know we see that you are willing and we see that with the creation of the ad hoc specialised court you are also able, so that could happen.

RD: So it is possible for the ICC to carry out the trial procedure inside Sudan, right?

Prof Leyh: Yes, the Rome Statute does allow for institute proceedings it has never done before there have some attempts to carry out some proceedings and essentially in each case that has been attempted either the court has found too unsafe not, efficient or effective, so it has not yet happened, so perhaps this could be the first time.

RD: What about the victims, their expectations, and everything are they taken into account in the cooperation between the court and state?

Prof Leyh: So, the judges if there is a notion to institute proceedings in Darfur or Sudan the legal representative for victims and also the office of public council for victims will certainly first try to get an idea of what their constituents will want and then in many cases, they will make filing supporting institute proceedings. Arguing that they are closer to the victim, so it gives victims greater access greater awareness of how these court proceedings operate.

But the court will look primarily to the security and safety concerns and if they don't feel that the safety situation is as should and they would not move forward with the institute proceedings.

RD: So in Sudan we have conflicting views regard whether or not Al Bashir should be handed over to the ICC. For some people sovereignty of state and the Sudanese people. For some people it is about the acknowledgement to what they have gone through. For other people he might get to have a fair trial if he is to be transferred to The Hague. What are the advantages and disadvantages of having Al Bashir standing trial at the ICC. Is it beneficial for the court or for Sudan as a country just came out of 30 years of dictatorship?

Prof Leyh: Well that is a big question, so, I will agree that but not in this situation and this case, but any type of mass atrocities criminal case there is going to be a very symbolic element attached to it simply because of the nature of these crimes and the mass number of the victims. So, these type of trials, you know they really are, they have this expressive function, where you know they can express the outrage of the international community against these crimes.

Show the world that though we did not help when we needed too, we recognise now the suffering of the victims certainly that is part of it, but

I think there is a number of challenges that the court will face in this case. The arrest warrant was first issued that was at the time when the office of the prosecutor and the investigative team were not allowed to the country.

So, the groundwork of the investigations were really in refugee camps in Chad and based on human rights NGOs reports and other documents. So, I think one of the challenges will be really for the office of the prosecutor to make sure that all the dots are in the row, to really make sure that they have strong case on all of charges that are included in the arrest warrants and to potentially amends the arrest warrant if needs be based on new access to individuals because the original arrest warrant really was a long time ago and they really don't have direct access to the country.

So, I think there are a lot of challenges that face the court if the case were to go to The Hague. From a political standpoint, I mean it will be a big deal for the ICC to be able to have Al Bashir before it. Issuing the arrest warrant in the situation in Darfur was based on the security council referral, and yet for how many years Bashir was able to travel quite widely. They have a prominent case against Jordan as a state party for not having arrested Al Bashir. Yes, I think for the court will be a positive thing in term of you know showing that wow look we do go after the top people including head of states, but it will be a challenge. I think office of the prosecutor working very hard to make sure that everything is lined up as it should be.

RD: the government of Sudan actually proved their willingness to try Al Bashir despite some reluctance. But as you know justice is a very broad concept and subjective one as well. For example for the victims in Darfur justice for them is for Al Bashir to stand trial at the ICC, it is that symbolic. Throughout the social media in Sudan, it looks unclear whether Al Bashir will physically stand trial at The Hague or there will be some sort cooperation between Sudan and the court.

Prof Leyh: The ICC is really dependent on states to transfer him to their custody. So until the Sudanese authorities are willing to do that the ICC really cannot do anything. They can operate under this notion of positive complementarity, which means that they are proactively cooperating with Sudan to help ensure that Sudan could meet that ability standard under the principle of complementarity, but I don't know to what extent they are doing that.

Well I mean I certainly think that a number of European states would look favourably on Bashir's transfer to The Hague, they have been long-time supporters of the ICC. I think that if politically Sudan is looking to gain favour from the European states that could be a sheer will of good faith; Look we recognise that there is an arrest warrant from the court we transfer him, we making an argument are willing and able but we leave it to the court to decide that might be ultimately in their interests. It could also be in their interests to have him out of the country or you know have him away and let the other do the prosecuting, let the government focus on other transitional measures, and other rule of law measures that need to be put in place.

RD: So, we can actually say it is for the benefit of Sudan if the state of Sudan is willing to hand him over to the ICC?

Prof Leyh: I think there is benefit and drawbacks, I mean the benefits there are some, but the drawback is you want an individual before the court the state loses all control over that process. So if for example they are unable to show that they are both willing and able and it goes forward before the ICC, then the government will lose all control over Al Bashir. And they may see that too big of a drawback to move forward with the transfer.

RD: so it is the Court responsibility to carry out the whole investigations and other financial issues. What about the impact of the case will have on the human rights discourse?

Prof Leyh: As you know this case is hugely symbolic, and I think one of the most important thing that came to light at least in my social media blogosphere and twitter and everything like that was this excitement that someone who has allegedly committed such heinous and awful crimes and lived this life of luxury and prestige etc, can when circumstances changed be potentially brought to justice. It certainly offer this notion of hope I think, perhaps hope to the victims that justice can final take place, but also hope to the international community that this endeavour that we have all signed on into international justice it does not have the statute of limitation that apply, so circumstances can change that leaders who have done terrible things potentially can be brought to court and tried for their actions.

So, I think in term of human rights, I mean it certainly offers this notion of hope around rule of law and justice process. It should shed light on the victims and not just what happened to them back then, but how are their lives now, you know what has changed crimes that occurred back in 2008, what are their lives now and how these justice process resonate with them, I think that one thing that will be hugely important if it take place at the international stage.

RD: So the ICC can carry out the entire trial procedures inside Sudan, right?

Prof Leyh: So, the ICC can carry out proceedings in states it is called institute proceedings and in order to do so of course they need to cooperate with state authorities to ensure their safety and security or facilities and protection measures and everything like that, that is possible.

What don't belief they will ever do is to create a third structure, so I don't belief the ICC will ever involve in creating an ad hoc court, that left for the UN that is not for ICC to do. If the UN or African Union as political organizations that want to work with Sudan that can be done.

RD: So it is safe to say Bashir might not physically appear before the ICC?

Prof Leyh: There were three things you asked in the beginning one of them had to do with the ICC helping to create an ad hoc court, and I said oh I don't know if Rome statute allows that I actually can never envision ICC doing that. The ICC itself as a court can have proceedings institute in states or proceedings can take place in states and the ICC maybe cooperate and assisting with that state in domestic prosecution of international crimes that the only alternatives in terms of the roles of the ICC. Whether Al Bashir needs to be transferred physically to the ICC, unless they agree to set up institute proceedings then yes, he will need to be transferred to the ICC.

I wish the Sudanese government and the Sudanese people and the Darfuris especially, I don't know if luck is the correct word but I give them my best because I think it is very critically charged times but I think there is a lot of hope that justice can be carried out and I share with them that hope.

