Cameroon: Unity Palace - Norways PM Writes to Paul Biya

Cooperation ties between Cameroon and Norway have been revisited following the handing of a sealed message on Friday, October 18, from the Norwegian Prime Minister, Erna Solberg to the Head of State, President Paul Biya. Kare Stormark, Deputy Director for Multilateral Cooperation at the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs was bearer of the message which was handed to the Minister of State, Secretary General at the Presidency of the Republic, Ferdinand Ngoh Ngoh. The audience during which Ngoh Ngoh received on behalf of the Head of State and which lasted about 25 minutes was equally occasion for the two personalities to revisit issues of bilateral interest. Talking to reporters after the meeting, Stormark described the audience as pleasant. "The Secretary General received us in a very pleasant manner and we discussed some bilateral issues and I also handed the letter for the President that I brought from my Prime Minister", he said. Cooperation between Yaounde and Oslo accelerated some four years back, precisely in June, 2015 with the signing of a memorandum of understanding followed in August of the same year by a commercial contract between the relevant Cameroonian administrations and Norwegian private partners within the framework of technical, economic and financial assistance from the Norwegian Agency, Eksportkerditt. In January 2017, Cameroon and the Norwegian bank, GIEK equally signed a credit-buyer agreement amounting to FCFA 37.8 billion for the financing of the construction, extension and reinforcement of drinking water supply networks in Cameroon's three cities. This particular project set out to increase the additional production capacity in urban and semi-urban areas to about 20,000 cubic meters per day, which will provide drinking water to nearly 250,000 people and boost the quality of service in the localities concerned. Without revealing the content of he sealed message, it is however important to underscore the determination of the Norwegian authorities to keep the flame of cooperation with Cameroon burning. This could be interpreted from the declaration of the special envoy in response to one school of thought in Cameroon which accuses the Scandinavian country of hosting some forces that might be negative to the peace and security of Cameroon. "We have been made aware that there are individuals residing in Norway of German nationality and that is a serious matter for Cameroon. It is something that we will have to look into", he said. Kare Stormark was accompanied in the audience by Jens-Petter Kjemprud, Norway Ambassador to Cameroon with residence in Abuja and Guillaume Nseke, Honarary Consul General of Norway in Cameroon.