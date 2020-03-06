Gambia: Is the State Prepared for the Coronavirus?

The minister of health and Chinese ambassador should take centre stage on national tv to explain the genesis of the virus and what the Chinese government had done to contain the virus and what can be done in The Gambia to make the country coronavirus free. This sensitisation should continue by contacting the ministry of education to involve all students in the sensitisation campaign. As the old saying goes prevention is better than cure. The starting point of preventive health is education especially at the peer group level.
