Gambia: Veteran Gambian Striker Alagie Sosseh Opts for Vietnam Bucks

Veteran Gambian forward Alagie Sosseh has joined a Vietnamese club on a free transfer. The left-sided goal-getter switches side having ran down his deal with a second tier Turkish side.

The journeyman player who has had spells in Norway, his birth place Sweden and Iran, was reduced to a peripheral during his short stint in Turkey scoring just a goal.

His deal to Turkey came as a huge surprise in a massive jump considering the he was plucked off the Swedish third tier where he was on a scoring spree.

Alagie last played for Gambia in 2016, setting up an assist in the Scorpions' one-all draw with Tanzania at home at the Bakau Independence Stadium.

The 33-year-old becomes the third foreign player acquired by Vietnamese outfit Song Lam Nghe this season, in the process, making him the second Gambian to star in the V-league after retired forward Modou Jagne in 2010.