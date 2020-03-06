Sudan: Representatives of Stakeholders Arrive in Juba

Juba — Peoples' delegation representing stakeholders in Darfur arrived in Juba, capital of State of South Sudan Thursday to join peace negotiations in Juba between government delegation and armed struggle movements mediated by Government of South Sudan.

The delegation was received by member of the Sovereign Council Mohamed Hassan Al Taishi, Spokesman of government delegation to peace talks , leaders of the revolutionary Front , members of the South Sudanese mediation and staff of Sudan embassy in Juba.

The delegation comprises 100 members representing displaced people, native administration, professionals, herders, farmers and civil society organizations in Darfur.

It is expected that the representatives of stakeholders to presented their vision over issues related to repatriation of displaced people to their areas, lands, indemnities and transitional justice.

It is worth mentioning that the delegation of stakeholders in Darfur held a series of forums and conferences sponsored by UNAMID before coming to Juba, and came out with recommendations pertaining to issues of the stakeholders.