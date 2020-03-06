Sudan: Peace Negotiations in Juba Progressing Well, Says Daglo

Khartoum — The Vice-President of the Soverignty Council, Lt-General, Mohammed Hamdan Daglo said the peace negotiations going on in, Juba, the capital of the State of South Sudan is progressing well, stressing that all the obstacles impeding the peace process started to vanish.

Daglo who met, Thursday, the delegation of the Native Administrations in Darfur, called on all the concerned circles to work for unity and focus on bu ilding Sudan.

Meanwhile, Chieftain of Al-Rezigat Tribe, Mahmud Musa Ibrahim Madibo said they received an invitation from Daglo to discuss the general situations in Sudan, specially, uin Darfur.

Madibo thanked Daglo for his continuous support and consultations with the leaderships of native administration in Darfur.