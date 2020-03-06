Sudan: Japan Funds Mycetoma Patients Program

Khartoum — Grant Contract of "The Project for Mycetoma Patients Supporting Program for Mycetoma Research Center" to be implemented by Mycetoma Patients Friends Association (MPFA); a national NGO, was signed at the Embassy of Japan in Khartoum.

A press release issued by Japan embassy in Sudan said "The Project for Mycetoma Patients Supporting Program for Mycetoma Research Center" is on the way of implementation at a cost of USD 81, 550, noting that the project was funded by the Government of Japan, through the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects.

The press release pointed out that the signing ceremony was hosted by H.E. Mr. Hiroyuki Kumagai; Japan's Charge d'affaires to Sudan, and attended by Prof. Ahmed Fahal; Head of Mycetoma Research Center, Mr. Abdelrazig Osman Abdulla; Head of Mycetoma Patients' Friends Association (MPFA), Dr. Sahar Mubarak; Mycetoma Research Center/MPF, and Ms. Omnia Mohamed, Mycetoma Research Center. The project aims at building and enhancing Mycetoma patients' vocational capacity among other groups to ensure patients productivity and access to dignified livelihoods in a professionally prepared, safe, and sound environment" press release explained.

At the signing ceremony, Mr. Hiroyuki Kumagai, emphasized the importance of vocational training for special groups confirming that his country have always attached great importance to this field in its development assistance to Sudan. H.E. valued endeavors of civil society organizations including MPFA in this life changing domain" the press release reported.

Prof. Ahmed Fahal and Mr. Abdelrazig Osman expressed their sincere gratitude for Japan's contribution to a variety of development sectors in Sudan, especially those related to health and vocational training issues. Prof. Ahmed Fahal described the project as "unique and one of a kind" as a similar project has never been implemented before hoping that others will follow the same path.