Sudan: Central Bank Denies Stopping Circulation of Denominations of 100, 200 and 500

Khartoum — The Central Bank of Sudan (CBOS) has denied the trustworthiness of what was published on the social media regarding the CBOS directives to the banks to stop circulating the currency denominations of 100, 200, 500 and deposit them to the CBOS treasury no later than March 8, 2020.

The Central Bank affirmed that no brochure, decision or directive have been issued on that issue, bearing in mind that any decisions or directives related to the banks and the public are available through official channels, revealing that what the document, which is now being circulated, is clear forgery that does not deceive the acumen of dealers with the banking system.

The Central Bank requests all those dealing with banks not to pay attention to such harmful rumors that are not based on any realistic grounds. However they are being circulated in some social media The Central Bank will follow up on the source of this rumor with the concerned authorities and deal with it according to the law.