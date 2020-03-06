Sudan: Al-Burhan Affirms Importance of Youth Role in Development

5 March 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — President of the Sovereign Council Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al- Burhan underscored essential of youth role in development of communities and achievement of goals of sustainable development at regional and continental levels.

This came when the President of the Sovereign Council received Thursday at the Republican Palace delegation of the Pan African Youth Union led by the Council Secretary General Bening Ahmed and the National Council for Russian Youth chaired by Council Chairperson Petushkov Grigory..

The President of the Sovereign Council referred to fundamental role played by Sudanese youth in accomplishing the glorious December revolution.

Secretary General of the African Youth Union said in a press statement that the President of the Sovereign Council was briefed on performance of the Union in its current session.

He explained that the meeting came within framework of visit of delegation of the National Council for Russian Youth to Sudan to discuss ways of boosting cooperation between Africa and Russia at youth level.

Secretary General of the Pan African Youth Union added that the meeting looked into issues of security and peace and mechanism of achievement of sustainable development in Africa, announcing that agreement was reached over holding African- Russian Forum in Sudan in the coming days to seek ways and means of boiosting cooperation between the two sides in all fields.

Grigory said the meeting discussed plans and objectives of cooperation between the Africa, Russian and Sudanese youth as well as the Sudan- Russian political and social relations , particularly in area of Russian scholarships for Sudanese youth in higher education.

He expressed appreciation for the African and Sudanese youth unions for cooperation he and his accompanied delegation found during his visit to Sudan.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
East African Countries Endorse Pioneering Free Movement Deal
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Seems Like It's Splitsville for Diamond and Tanasha
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.