Sudan: Al-Burhan Affirms Importance of Youth Role in Development

Khartoum — President of the Sovereign Council Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al- Burhan underscored essential of youth role in development of communities and achievement of goals of sustainable development at regional and continental levels.

This came when the President of the Sovereign Council received Thursday at the Republican Palace delegation of the Pan African Youth Union led by the Council Secretary General Bening Ahmed and the National Council for Russian Youth chaired by Council Chairperson Petushkov Grigory..

The President of the Sovereign Council referred to fundamental role played by Sudanese youth in accomplishing the glorious December revolution.

Secretary General of the African Youth Union said in a press statement that the President of the Sovereign Council was briefed on performance of the Union in its current session.

He explained that the meeting came within framework of visit of delegation of the National Council for Russian Youth to Sudan to discuss ways of boosting cooperation between Africa and Russia at youth level.

Secretary General of the Pan African Youth Union added that the meeting looked into issues of security and peace and mechanism of achievement of sustainable development in Africa, announcing that agreement was reached over holding African- Russian Forum in Sudan in the coming days to seek ways and means of boiosting cooperation between the two sides in all fields.

Grigory said the meeting discussed plans and objectives of cooperation between the Africa, Russian and Sudanese youth as well as the Sudan- Russian political and social relations , particularly in area of Russian scholarships for Sudanese youth in higher education.

He expressed appreciation for the African and Sudanese youth unions for cooperation he and his accompanied delegation found during his visit to Sudan.