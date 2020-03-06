Sudan: Dr. Al-Badawi Reviews Circumstances Leads His Ministry to Deal With Al-Fakhir Company

5 March 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Dr. Ibrahim Al-Badawi has reviewed the conditions that accompanied the failure of the Central Bank of Sudan last December to pay the value of a wheat shipment at an amount of 28 million dollars a matter that forced the ministry of finance to deal with Al-Fakhir Company, adding that the compay introduced initiative to pay the value of the wheat shipment and then to recover its equivalent in local currency.

The Minister pointed out, in a press conference at SUNA Forum on Thursday, that the Strategic Wheat Reserve went through a critical stage in December 2019, as the available wheat at that time was sufficient for five days only and the Central Bank of Sudan was unable to provide foreign exchange to pay 28 million dollars, the value of 50,000 tons of contracted wheat by the Strategic Reserve, which forced the ministry to act urgently to pay the value of the shipment, revealing that the ministry made several contacts with the state leaderships and businessmen to provide the required amount, and Al-Fakhir Company initiated the payment of the amount of the wheat shipment to be recovered in the local currency.

Dr. Al-Badawi added that it was agreed with Al-Fakher Company to use that payment batch to buy gold for export to close the outlet of buying the dollar from the parallel market. Basing on these arrangements, the Minister of Finance addressed the Central Bank to include Al-Fakhir Company for the record of companies working in gold export, stressing that there was no agreement with Al-Fakher Company rather than these arrangements.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
East African Countries Endorse Pioneering Free Movement Deal
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Seems Like It's Splitsville for Diamond and Tanasha
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.