Sudan: Dr. Al-Badawi Reviews Circumstances Leads His Ministry to Deal With Al-Fakhir Company

Khartoum — The Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Dr. Ibrahim Al-Badawi has reviewed the conditions that accompanied the failure of the Central Bank of Sudan last December to pay the value of a wheat shipment at an amount of 28 million dollars a matter that forced the ministry of finance to deal with Al-Fakhir Company, adding that the compay introduced initiative to pay the value of the wheat shipment and then to recover its equivalent in local currency.

The Minister pointed out, in a press conference at SUNA Forum on Thursday, that the Strategic Wheat Reserve went through a critical stage in December 2019, as the available wheat at that time was sufficient for five days only and the Central Bank of Sudan was unable to provide foreign exchange to pay 28 million dollars, the value of 50,000 tons of contracted wheat by the Strategic Reserve, which forced the ministry to act urgently to pay the value of the shipment, revealing that the ministry made several contacts with the state leaderships and businessmen to provide the required amount, and Al-Fakhir Company initiated the payment of the amount of the wheat shipment to be recovered in the local currency.

Dr. Al-Badawi added that it was agreed with Al-Fakher Company to use that payment batch to buy gold for export to close the outlet of buying the dollar from the parallel market. Basing on these arrangements, the Minister of Finance addressed the Central Bank to include Al-Fakhir Company for the record of companies working in gold export, stressing that there was no agreement with Al-Fakher Company rather than these arrangements.