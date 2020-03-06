Sudanese-Italian Cooperation Discussed

5 March 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Head of the Sovereign Council, Lt- General, Abdul Fattah Al-Burhan has affirmed Sudan's keenness over the strengthening and development of cooperation relations with Italy in all fields to realize the joint interest.

This came when Al-Burhan met, Thursday, the visiting Italian Deputy Foreign Minister, Emanuella Del Re, affirming the historical relations between Sudan and Italy.

The Italian Official described the meeting as important and affirmed the necessity for working for Sudan's unity and strengthening of cooperation relations between the two countries.

The Italian diplomat outlined that the meeting reviewed political, economic, security and social issues, in addition to, the challenges facing Sudan, top of which, the revocation of Sudan's name from the list of the countries sponsoring terrorism.

"Italy supports more than ever the removal of the name of Sudan from the list of state sponsors of terrorism" she stressed.

The Italian Deputy Foreign Minister confirmed that Italy shares with Sudan the same current global challenges and will be more connected for a prosperous future for Sudan and Italy.

She stressed that Sudan will remain important at the regional, continental and European levels, and Italy, in particular.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
East African Countries Endorse Pioneering Free Movement Deal
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Seems Like It's Splitsville for Diamond and Tanasha
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.