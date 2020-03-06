Sudanese-Italian Cooperation Discussed

Khartoum — The Head of the Sovereign Council, Lt- General, Abdul Fattah Al-Burhan has affirmed Sudan's keenness over the strengthening and development of cooperation relations with Italy in all fields to realize the joint interest.

This came when Al-Burhan met, Thursday, the visiting Italian Deputy Foreign Minister, Emanuella Del Re, affirming the historical relations between Sudan and Italy.

The Italian Official described the meeting as important and affirmed the necessity for working for Sudan's unity and strengthening of cooperation relations between the two countries.

The Italian diplomat outlined that the meeting reviewed political, economic, security and social issues, in addition to, the challenges facing Sudan, top of which, the revocation of Sudan's name from the list of the countries sponsoring terrorism.

"Italy supports more than ever the removal of the name of Sudan from the list of state sponsors of terrorism" she stressed.

The Italian Deputy Foreign Minister confirmed that Italy shares with Sudan the same current global challenges and will be more connected for a prosperous future for Sudan and Italy.

She stressed that Sudan will remain important at the regional, continental and European levels, and Italy, in particular.