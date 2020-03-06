Sudan: Minister of Defense Heads Meeting of Karari University's Board of Directors

5 March 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Board of Directors of Karari University held meeting on Thursday at General Command Tower under chairmanship of Minister of Defense and Chairman of the University Board of Directors Lt. Gen. Jamal Eddim Omar Mohamed Ibrahim in the presence of members of the board.

Full integrated briefing, performance report for the year 2018-2019 and other issues were discussed during the meeting.

It is worth mentioning that this is the fifth meeting of the Karari University Board of Directors and the first for the new Board which was formed recently.

