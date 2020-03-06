Sudan: Decree Stopping Peanut Exports

5 March 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Ministry of Industry and Trade has issued a decision stopping export of peanuts as of the 1st of April 2020.

The decision No. (32) for the year 2020 issued yesterday under the signature of the Minister of Industry and Trade, Madani Abbas Madani, on organization of trade and sale of peanuts, also stipulated preventing the storage of peanuts commodity for the purpose of controlling its prices and quantities according to the Organization of Competition and Prevention of Monopoly Act, 2009, save for the industrial purposes that are approved by the official government agencies.

The decision stressed that violators of these regulations and laws are liable to penalties stipulated in the laws regulating trade.

This decision comes within the framework of organizing and maximizing the market value of peanuts and maximizing the added value of Sudanese products and in order to maintain the position of the Sudanese product in the international markets.

