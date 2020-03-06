Sudan: Hamdouk Meets AfDB's Delegation

5 March 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Prime Minister Dr. Abdallah Hamdouk met at his office here Thursday the delegation of the African Development Bank (AfDB), headed by the bank's vice-president Ms. Jennifer Blanke.

The meeting discussed aspects of cooperation between the Sudan and the African Development Bank, especially in the field of agricultural projects financing and investment in the private sector.

The AfDB's delegation expressed its enthusiasm and desire to intervene quickly to implement the required projects that would develop agriculture in the country.

