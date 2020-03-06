Sudan: Tawer Praises Al-Obied First Economic Conference

Al-Obied — The Member of the Sovereign Council Siddiq Tawer chaired Thursday the meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Government of North Kordofan State, in the presence of the Governor of the State Maj. Gen. Al-Sadiq Al-Tayib Abdullah, during his visit to the state to participate in the conclusion of the economic conference.

Tawer said, in a statement to SUNA, that the meeting discussed all issues of concern to the state and the people's livelihood, ways to encounter the difficulties facing the state and development of viable solutions to them.

Tawer pointed out that the meeting touched on how to tackle the provision of bread, flour, fuel and secure drinking water as well as the issues related to the interests of citizens, adding that the meeting stood on the projects and plans of the various ministries in the state.

The Member of the Sovereign Council praised the convening of the first economic conference in Al-Obied, which deliberated on the economic issues with the participation of experts and scholars, asserting that the states' economic conference will contribute to the success of the national economic conference that will be held at the end of this month with the participation of all states.