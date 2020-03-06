Sudan: Hamad and German Embassy Delegation Discuss Support to Refugees in Kassala State

3 March 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The caretaker Wali (governor) of Kassala State, Maj. Gen. Mahmoud Babiker Hamad, Thursday received a delegation of the Embassy of Germany to Sudan, headed by the embassy's Firs Secretary, and discussed the cooperation between the two sides and ways of enhancing the situation of the refugees in the state.

Head of the embassy's delegation said that their visit was aimed o inspect the projects and activities that were implemented in Kassala State by some organizations in a number of fields, especially the field of education.

He indicated that the visit was also aimed to discuss the relations between the state and the Embassy of Germany and to deliberate about implementation of more projects by German organizations or in participation with regional and international organizations.

The Wali (governor) has pointed to the openness in the relations between Sudan and Germany and the mutual visits between the two sides at the highest levels, the latest of which was the visit of the President of Germany to Sudan in the past days, praising the German government's keenness to do a great work in the state in the coming period, especially in the education field.

He referred to the efforts being exerted by Kassala State to reduce the human trafficking phenomenon through the available abilities which are below the required level.

Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved.

