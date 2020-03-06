Sudan: Economic Conference in Al Obeid Holds Concluding Session

5 March 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Al Obeid — The economic conference of North Kordofan State held a concluding session in the state's capital of Al Obeid Thursday under the slogan of "Together to Develop Our Resources," in the presence of Sovereign Council Member Prof. Sedik Tawer, acting Wali (Governor) of North Kordofan State Maj. Gen. Al Sadik Abdullah and Minister of Animal Resources Dr. Allamuddin Abdullah Abasher representing the Prime Minister.

A paper entitled " The Economic Resources in North Kordofan State and Enhancing their Competitive Capabilities" was presented at the session by Dr. Yusuf Udon, Director of the General Administration for Development Planning at the Ministry of Finance, in which he addressed the state's strategic location and familiarization with the state's capabilities and its natural industrial and agricultural resources besides water harvesting, tourism and livestock touching on the causes of law productivity.

Dr.Yusuf called in his paper for mapping out of a strategy for knowledge, scientific innovation, production systems, and indigenization of production of strategic commodities.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
East African Countries Endorse Pioneering Free Movement Deal
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Seems Like It's Splitsville for Diamond and Tanasha
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.