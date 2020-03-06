Sudan: Economic Conference in Al Obeid Holds Concluding Session

Al Obeid — The economic conference of North Kordofan State held a concluding session in the state's capital of Al Obeid Thursday under the slogan of "Together to Develop Our Resources," in the presence of Sovereign Council Member Prof. Sedik Tawer, acting Wali (Governor) of North Kordofan State Maj. Gen. Al Sadik Abdullah and Minister of Animal Resources Dr. Allamuddin Abdullah Abasher representing the Prime Minister.

A paper entitled " The Economic Resources in North Kordofan State and Enhancing their Competitive Capabilities" was presented at the session by Dr. Yusuf Udon, Director of the General Administration for Development Planning at the Ministry of Finance, in which he addressed the state's strategic location and familiarization with the state's capabilities and its natural industrial and agricultural resources besides water harvesting, tourism and livestock touching on the causes of law productivity.

Dr.Yusuf called in his paper for mapping out of a strategy for knowledge, scientific innovation, production systems, and indigenization of production of strategic commodities.