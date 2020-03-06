Sudan: Council of Copyright Lift Ban On Sudanese Novel Works

The General Secretariat of the Council of Copyright and Related Rights Literary and Artistic work, announced lifting ban imposed on all Sudanese Novel works.

Secretariat, on ,Thursday, stated in press release that the Sudanese novel ban violated the law of Copyright and Related Rights Literary and Artistic work for year 2013.

"We find that the previous ban depended on standards that has no relations with creativity and its condition" General Secretariat added.

The statement said the novel ban has political motivation and the General Secretariat work encourages the creator and prtotect their rights according to national law and international treaties and agreements in this field.