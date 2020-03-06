Tanzania: Rains Wreak Havoc as Transport, Businesses Falter

HEAVY rains lashed several parts of the country yesterday, bringing businesses and transport to a standstill as Tanzania Meteorological Agency (TMA) issued the latest weather forecast alert.

TMA has warned Tanzanians to brace for more torrential rains which are expected to hit the country for the next five days.

In some regions, businesses remained closed throughout the day while transport to and from the commercial capital city of Dar es Salaam was suspended after most roads were submerged by flash floods.

The weather authority warned in its latest weather forecast that more torrential rains are expected in Dar es Salaam, Arusha, Kilimanjaro, Manyara, Dodoma, Morogoro, Tanga, Coast, Ruvuma, Njombe and Iringa.

"Heavy precipitation are expected to cover some areas for the next five days, therefore people should be prepared and stay alert, because potential impact includes some settlements being surrounded by water, delay in transport services, and closure of some economic and social activities," warned the weather body.

Dar es Salaam Bus Rapid Transit (DART) was forced to suspend its services to and from city centre due to heavy floods at Jangwani valley.

They advised commuters to use the alternative road to access the city. Some regions which their infrastructure was damaged and disrupted include Mbeya, Morogoro, Ruvuma, Mwanza, Iringa, Shinyanga, Mbeya and Njombe.

Mbeya Regional Commissioner, Albert Chalamila issued a warning to residents who are still reluctant to move from flood-prone areas as directed by region authority, saying it is for their own good.

"It is high time you stop behaving foolishly for the sake of your own lives," he warned, as passengers remained stranded at Lujewa-Madibila highway for three days following the ongoing rains Most businesses remain closed in Makoroboi market in Mwanza city due to rains as the area experienced heavy floods.

TMA further warned in its weather forecast for the next 24 hours starting at 9:00 pm, Wednesday 4, this march that heavy precipitation is expected over some areas of Mbeya, Iringa, Njombe, Ruvuma and South of Morogoro regions.

The Agency said the rains, which will be of normal to above normal levels in most areas of the country, will result in various impacts that will require proper management systems to curb any threat to human beings.

It further highlighted the March to May 2020 rains are likely to be normal to above normal over Tanga region, Unguja and Pemba islands, as well as most areas of Arusha, Manyara and Kilimanjaro regions, together with eastern parts of Geita, Mwanza, Shinyanga, Simiyu, Mara and eastern parts of Geita region.

Kagera and western parts of Geita region, northern parts of Kigoma region, Dar es Salaam, Pwani (including the Island of Mafia) and northern parts of Morogoro region are likely to experience below normal rains, reports TMA.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has instructed the Tanzania People's Defence Force (TPDF) to send troops and support the workforce in construction of Mkange-Kiyegea Bridge together with Tanzania National Roads Agency (Tanroads) engineers from Morogoro and Dodoma, which links Morogoro and Dodoma roads.

He urged TPDF to set up strong bridges that would withstand trucks and other vehicles to eliminate congestion as they seek to complete the construction of the bridge by tomorrow so that normal services can resume.

Speaking to stranded drivers and passengers in the area, he told them not to fear using the bridge after construction is complete.

He added that the government is making every effort to ensure the service returns to normal immediately so that travellers can continue their trips as usual.