Nigeria: Ekiti APC Rejects Ajimobi's Appointment

Ado-Ekiti — The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State has rejected the nomination of Sen. Abiola Ajimobi as Deputy National Chairman (South) of the party.

The Publicity Secretary of the party in the state, Ade Ajayi, said "the Deputy Vice Chairman (South) from Ekiti State, is Senator Gbenga Aluko and we have not ceded our right to the position."

The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu had in a statement on Wednesday said the party's National Working Committee (NWC) approved Ajimobi's appointment and two others at its January 14 meeting in Abuja.

Ajayi said the committee wrote to the leadership of the Southwest Caucus sometime in February to forward the name of their nominee to fill the vacant position.

"How come then that the decision for the ratification was taken on January 14? One should ask, whose prerogative is it to ratify the nomination, is it that of NWC or that of the NEC?

"From the provisions of the articles of the APC constitution, it is clear that only NEC can ratify such nomination. It therefore suffices to say the purported ratification by NWC of Ajimobi's nomination is an effort in futility," he said.