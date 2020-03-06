Nigeria: Man, 38, Nabbed for Allegedly Killing Lover

6 March 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Eugene Agha

Lagos — The police in Lagos State have arrested one Daniel Okocha, 38, for allegedly killing his live-in-lover, Nkechi Vivian Agwor, at Egbeda area of the state.

The suspect, according to the police is being detained at the Homicide section of the State Criminal Intelligence and Investigations Department (SCIID) Yaba on a first degree murder.

Police said the suspect told detectives he killed his lover because he was suspecting that she was cheating on him.

"He told us that on the fateful day, Nkechi had told him that she was going to the Church, but he warned her to sit down at home as he suspected that she was having an appointment with another man, who attends the same church with her.

"He said when Nkechi refused to obey him and insisted that she was going to the Church, he picked a fight with her and stabbed her several times," a police source said.

It was gathered that the suspect and the deceased are from the same town of Ubulu-Uku in Aniocha-South Local Government Area of Delta State and that though they had one child, they were not legally married.

The source added, "We were told that the mother of the deceased is taking care of the child. We were told that the suspect was so possessive and jealous that at one time, he attempted to kill himself by drinking a poisonous substance, snipper. We were told that it was the deceased that rushed him to the hospital where he was revived."

The spokesman of the police in the state, Bala Elkana, said that the case was being investigated and that the suspect would be charged to court at the end of investigation.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
East African Countries Endorse Pioneering Free Movement Deal
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Seems Like It's Splitsville for Diamond and Tanasha
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.