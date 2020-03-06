Nigeria: Activists Demand Women Coaches for Nigeria's Female National Teams

In celebrating the International Women's Day, women activists on Wednesday demanded for the implementation of global best practices for sports women.

The founder, Oge Pep Empowerment Initiative, Mrs Pepsie Ogechi Adiukwu who spoke during the #March4Sportswomen held at the Unity Fountain in Abuja said "We are marching for sports women, we are matching on their behalf, we want equality, justice for them.

"In accordance to the theme for this year International Women's Day, 'I am Generation Equality: Realizing Women's Rights', we want that to happen in our sports," she said.

Speaking further, Adiukwu berated sports administrators for choosing male coaches ahead of their female counterparts for women national teams.

"One example that readily comes to mind is our football where we have the male coaches coaching the male teams and yet still have the male coaches coaching the female teams, how is that fair and practising equality.

"Is it that we don't have female coaches who can do the job? If you don't want the female coaches to coach the male teams, we can understand that but what is the justification for not allowing the female coaches to coach the female teams?" she queried.

Speaking in the same vein, women empowerment activist, Barr Victoria Nlemigbo said the month of March has been dedicated to "fighting inequality, sexual harassment against women athletes, fighting the gap in the pay wages, intimidation, marginalization and everything that is done against women.

"For this reason, we came together and send out the message to those in authority, those that have the power to bring about the change to do it. We have women who can also take responsibilities for those positions.

"If for any reason, the administrators think female coaches are not good enough, they have the responsibility to upgrade them to the level they require," she advised.