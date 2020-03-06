Sudan: Statement From Prime Minister to the Sudanese People

Khartoum — The Sovereign Council, the Council of Ministers and the Central Council of the Freedom and Change Forces held, Thursday evening, an emergency meeting at the Republican Palace to discuss the economic crisis.

The statement noted that the emergency meeting was held in response to the stifling economic crisis that have overburdened the patient and revolutionary people of Sudan who deserve a better life for the sacrifices they made.

The council heard to an enlightenment from the cabinet on the current economic situation, the situation of the strategic commodities and the deterioration of the value of the Sudanese currency, and then engaged in a detailed discussion about the causes and roots of the crisis.

The meeting reviewed urgent, medium and long-term solutions for the crisis, and issued a decision in conclusion of the meeting for the formation of a supreme mechanism for the management of the economic crisis by implementing an urgent package of measures for the provision of the strategic commodities (fuel, wheat and medicine), review the importation and exportation policies, provide urgent support for harvesting of crops of the winter agricultural season, and the preparations for the summer agricultural season, while the pending economic conference would carry the conduction of intermediate and long-term solutions for the development of the Sudanese economy.

The statement pointed out to the formation of an investigation committee, in response to the request made by the Minister of Finance, for investigating the issue of Al-Fakhir Company, to provide the public with the information about the issue.

The statement made by the Prime Minister, Dr. Abdullah Hamdouk said that the meeting paid special attention for preparation to a popular campaign for the Sudanese people inside and outside the country, to be launched during the coming days.

The statement indicated that the obstacles made by the elements of the former regime will not hinder the efforts of the Sudanese people and their transitional authority, and they will be able to realize all the revolution's goals for achieving peace, freedom and justice.