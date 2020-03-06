Sudan: Ministry of Finance Confirms Its Commitment to Raise the Minimum Wage

Khartoum — The Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Dr. Ibrahim Al-Badawi has denied reports that the government has abandoned raising the minimum wage, according to what was included in the budget of FY2020.

The Minister stressed, in a press conference; he held at the Sudan News Agency on Thursday, that what has been approved in this regard to raise the minimum wage to 3,000 Sudanese pounds; would be implemented within the framework of two scenarios.

The first scenario is the application of the new structure in the same year, which will lead to an increase in expenses to 50 billion pounds, and a deep rationalization of subsidy must be made. The second scenario is to gradually raise the subsidy, which is the most realistic and at a cost of 7.5 billion pounds, explaining that the rest of the support is to go to the health insurance and the school meal. In addition to the support of production and productivity, adding that the development will be supported from the budget reserve.

The minister recognized that the Sudanese economy has grown over the past two years at a negative rate (-2%), revealing a project to structure the banking system to reduce inflation and support purchasing power. He added that the economy was exposed to the phenomenon of sudden stop, describing the situation of the Sudan economy as "a patient who does not take medicine".

Dr. Al-Badawi affirmed his asceticism in the position of the Minister of Finance, saying, "I do not have any foreign passport and live in my private home,". He stressed that he was not keen to remain in this position. "If the Sudanese people have a negative opinion upon me, I will withdraw today before tomorrow because we view the position as an assignment according to the democratic approach."