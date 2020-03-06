Sudan: Ministry of Finance - We Will Take Legal Action Against Rumors

Khartoum — The Director of Strategic Commodities Department at the Ministry of Finance Ali Askouri has said that the doors of the ministry are open, in its various departments, to everyone in order to achieve full transparency, stressing that the ministry will take legal measures against all who challenge and undermine the reputation of Finance Ministry employees from now on.

In his a press conference held by the Minister of Finance and Economic Planning at the Sudan News Agency on Thursday, Askouri pointed out that there was a obvious targeting to the ministry, referring to what was reported by the media about the monopoly of Al-Fakhir Company for Gold Exports, denying this false allegations against the ministry and it has a mandate over public money, stressing that the Ministry of Finance will not accept challenging her reputation by spreading rumors and will take legal measures against her troublemakers.

The Director of the Strategic Goods Department at the Ministry of Finance explained that the ministry does not sign contracts for the purchase of petroleum products, but rather; the contracts are signed by the concerned authorities represented in the Ministry of Energy, adding that the wheat import contracts are the responsibility of the Strategic Reserve Management at the Sudanese Agricultural Bank.

For his part, the Director of the General Administration of Revenue at the Ministry of Finance Alaa Mohi-Eddin Abdo said that the ministry has reached with the concerned authorities to specific procedures for exporting gold, stressing that the export will be exclusive to national companies, as much foreign exchange has been provided through this procedure, adding that what applies to these companies in this field applies to Al-Fakhir Company.