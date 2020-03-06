Sudan: Gebriel - We Determined to Achieve Comprehensive Peace in Country

Juba — The Secretary-General of the Sudanese Revolutionary Front, head of the Justice and Equality Movement, Dr. Gabriel Ibrahim, affirmed their determination to achieve comprehensive peace in the country.

During his address to the welcoming meeting held for the delegation of the displaced and the native administration, who arrived in Juba Thursday, he said that the peace that will be achieved will for all, stressing that peace is not a paper written, but an act realized in reality.

He pointed out that the selection of the stakeholders delegation's members from the displaced and the native administrations was transparently made by the stakeholders themselves in order to make their voice heard, indicating that the government , the revolutionary front and mediation did not interfere in the selection of the representatives.

On his part, the head of the Mediation team of South Sudan, for the Sudanese peace negotiations in Juba, Counselor Tut Galwak, announced that a meeting will be held between the President of the Republic of South Sudan, Lieutenant-General Salva Kiir Mayardit, and the stakeholders delegation during the next two days.

He stressed readiness of the mediation to hear all the proposals and visions of the stakeholders, adding that he added addressing the delegation that Salva Kiir is telling them that they are not guests, but citizens in their country, and you have the right to stay until you achieve a sustainable peace in Sudan that will end the war just , he continued to say: " we need to achieve a sustainable peace in Sudan just like the peace realized in south Sudan.".

the representative of the UNAMID, Nika Yunami, on his part asserted the importance of participation of the displaced and the native administration in all the negotiations stages and implementation of the agreement.

He referred tot the change the sudan is witnessing provides an opportunity for all to participate achieving stability, indicating that there will be no peace without the participation of women, adding: " you have a supreme goal that can be achieved if efforts concerted", he pointed and praised the efforts made by the mediation, he noted that that the negotiations are proceeding rapidly, and that peace will soon be signed.