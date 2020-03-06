Nigeria: North-East Governors Hold Maiden Meeting, Consider 'Enhancing Security'

6 March 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Abdulkareem Haruna

Governors of the six states in North-east Nigeria on Thursday held an unusual regional meeting in Gombe State where they discussed the prevailing security and socio-economic challenges facing their zone.

The governors asked their attorneys general to meet with security agencies and work out an approach to enhance regional security within the ambits of the law.

The governors of Adamawa, Borno, Bauchi, Gombe, Taraba, and Yobe states held the meeting in Gombe town where they brainstormed and proffered possible solutions that could address the problems.

The one-day meeting, which started in the afternoon, dragged into the night after which a communique was issued.

Before the meeting, relevant government agencies including the Northeast Development Commission (NEDCO) briefed the governor on the real situation of things in the region and how they could go about providing lasting solutions.

The host governor, Inuwa Yahaya, read out a 14 point communique at the end of the meeting, which he said will henceforth hold every quarter.

Excerpts on the communique reads-

"We, the governors of Adamawa, Bauchi, Bauchi, Gombe Taraba, and Yobe states met in Gombe today 5th March 2020, in order to brainstorm on the challenges facing the Northeast subregion with a view to offering solutions towards solving them.

"After exhaustive deliberations, we resolved as follows:

"The forum noted with satisfaction the formation of Northeast Development Commission and thanked Mr. President, the Assembly, and all Nigerians for their humanitarian support for the region.

"The forum is committed to providing all the necessary support to the commission with a view to achieving its objectives.

"The forum directed all the Attorney Generals of the Northeast state to meet with the security agents and possibility of enhancing security in the sub region within the ambits of the law.

"The forum demands that all projects that have to be implemented by the NEDC will be delivered in a demand-driven approach that takes into consideration our needs and priorities.

"The Forum agreed that local content development is key to our success and we are committed to supporting local content initiatives with all development programs.

"We agree to support the initiatives that will ensure the agreed Mambilla Hydro Power Projects in order to ensure improved productivity and Nigeria at large.

"We agree with the possibility of regional power generation and to examine the ownership of the Electricity Distribution Companies among other things.

"The forum praised the federal government of Nigeria on the ongoing oil exploration and thanked the National Assembly and Nigerians at large on the real interest of finding oil in the Northeast sub region."

The forum agreed to establish a technical working committee to implement all the actions agreed upon and agreed to meet quarterly.

