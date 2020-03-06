Sudan: Meetings of Susanese-Italian Political Consultation Committee Begin

Khartoum — The Meetings of the Joint Sudanese-Italian political consultation committee began, on Thursday, at the Foreign Ministry.

The meetings co-chaired by the Assistant Undersecretary of the Foreign Ministry, Ambassador Elham Ibrahim and the Director of the African- South Sahara Department, at the Italian Foreign Ministry, Giuseppe Mistrata.

The two sides discussed the interior affairs in the two countries, where, the Sudanese side presented a detailked explanation to the situations in Sudan since the advent of the glorious December revolution, in April, until the formation of the Transitional Government structure.

The Sudanese side, also tackled the priorities of the Transitional Government, top of which, the revocation of Sudan's name from the list of countries sponsoring terrorism, making peac and overcoming the economic difficulties.

The Italian side reviewed the internal Interior developments.

Sudan and Italy exchanged viewpoints on regional and international issues of mutual interest, the developments in Libya, South Sudan, Central Africa, the situation in the Horn of Africa and Rennaissance Dam Negotiations.

In the end, th two sides agreed to continue the activities of the committees.