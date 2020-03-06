Nigeria: Professor Musa M. Borodo, an Epitome of Humility, Sacrifice, Professionalism

Kano — Today, the National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria (NPMCN) will formally do the investiture of Dr. Musa M. Borodo, FMCP, PNMG, professor of Medicine at Bayero University Kano as its 21st President.

Established in 1979 to produce specialists in all branches of medicine and dentistry, NPMCN was, among other things, responsible for accrediting institutions for training postgraduate doctors and dentists; developing and updating curricula for such training as well as organising clinical attachments for qualified resident doctors.

The corporate body for medical specialists capable of providing world-class research, teaching and healthcare.

To students, faculties, colleagues, various cadre of volunteer workers and millions of patients and their families, Dr Borodo, or Baba Borodo as he is fondly addressed, personifies humility, courage and tireless spirit that is enough to inspire even the most incurable skeptic that comes across his way. His brilliance and composure cure and enhance everything and everyone he touches.

A foundation Nigerian dean of the medical school in Kano from 1992 to 1996,Dr Borodo supervised more than 25 dissertations in internal medicine for the fellowship of the college. He published 60 peer review papers in national and international journals, authored 16 monographs and technical reports and also presented more than 30 paper/guest lectures at national and international conferences.

He also served as external examiner to foreign and local medical students at University of Jos, Maiduguri and Sokoto universitiesand ABU Zaria. He is a member of various international organisations that deal with gastroenterology, hypertology and diabetes.

He has edifices named after him which include Dr Musa Muhammed Borodo Street, Musa Muhammed Borodo male medical ward at AKTH and Musa Muhammed Borodo male medical students hostel Bayero University Kano.

He was a member of the Zakka commission and Sharia commission, a member of Inuwar Kano, member Kano Professional Forum, leader of coalition of Ulama and NGOs and Amir of Hudaybiyya Foundation Kano.

His colleagues, family, friends and well-wishers rained accolades on this occasion of his investiture while congratulating the college and the country in general for this well-deserved appointment.

Minister of Education Malam Adamu Adamu said, "To meet a doctor so good at practice is rare; to meet a human being as good in personal conduct is even rarer; and to these qualities, Professor Musa Borodo has added the rarest of all human qualities - genuine self-effacing humility.

Minister of the FCT Abuja, Malam M. Musa Bello, said: "Alhamdulillah! This is good news. Humanity deserves to be congratulated."

On his part, the Emir of Kano, Malam Muhammadu Sanusi II, said: "Dr Borodo has been blessed with qualities that only rarely are combined in one individual. Excellence in his professional life, generosity of spirit, humility and patience. I have no doubt he will bring these to bear in his role as president of the College and I wish him great success".

Prof Shehu Galadanchi, Murshid of the National Mosque, Abuja, described Professor Borodo as a thoughtful, dedicated and absolutely committed medical academician, who has given his life to serving the people.

"His appointment as the President of The National Postgraduate Medical College is well deserved. May Almighty Allah continue to give him more strength, courage and wisdom to enable him to continue rendering invaluable services to the nation," he added.

A former Vice Chancellor BUK and former Chairman Nigeria Energy Commission, Prof Ibrahim H Umar, said Prof Borodo "is a complete gentleman with a high sense of responsibility and professionalism."

Prof Attahiru Jega, former Chairman of INEC, described Professor Borodo as an excellent, competent and diligent professional who leaves no stone unturned to provide quality care to his patients. "My congratulations and best regards," he concluded.

Chairman of Kano Concerned Citizens Initiative (KCCI), Alhaji Othman Bashir Tofa said: "Prof Musa Borodo is a medical professional to the core and a teacher to our teaming medical professionals in Kano and a recipient of Gwarzon Kano (GKN) award during the Kano State's 50th Anniversary.

Also showering encomium is Prof Ishaq Oloyede, the Registrar JAMB, who said Prof Musa Borodo is a bundle of resources which he voluntarily makes available to humanity without any conditionality.

Prof Muhammad Sani Zahradeen OFR, the Grand Iman of Kano and a former Vice Chancellor Bayero University Kano, said "Congratulations to a gentleman of integrity, a seasoned academic, a pioneer teacher and Dean of Bayero University Faculty of Medicine. A humble and compassionate doctor. May Allah continue to protect and guide you in all your activities, Ameen."

Former NFA Chairman, Ibrahim Galadima, said "Alhamdullah. Those who know Prof Musa Borodo won't be surprised by this development. His humility and commitment to serve humanity have made him a role model to upcoming medical practitioners. May Allah enrich us with more of his like."

On his part, Professor Awwalu Yadudu said, "Yet again, an onerous responsibility, an amana, has been hoisted on the humble, self-effacing but untiring servant of Allah. As with others currently shouldered, Malam will deliver on this too, inshaAllah."

Dr Saidu Dukawa, Deputy Secretary, Kano State Coalition of Ulama and NGOs, has this to say "Prof Musa Borodo, the people's doctor, is a household name in Kano, depicting sacrifice and selfless service. He is an epitome of integration of knowledge; a Professor of Medicine, at the same time a leader of many Islamic organisations; including the Coalition of Ulama and NGOs in Kano State."

A cousin of his, Alhaji Mustapha D. Inuwa, said "I am not surprised at all. Prof. Musa Muhammad Borodo reached the pinnacle of his carrier from childhood to this day. His mantra is service to others. Congratulations."

His Brother, Bala M Borodo, a former Minister of Mines and Steel Development said "his simplicity, hardwork and patience premised on his adherence to the religious and cultural core values made him the outstanding role model of the Borodo family that we proudly associate with."

Isa Borodo said he is consistent in general behaviour, religious and obedient in conformity with the adage, "He who learns to obey commands best."

Tijjani Borodo, a former Sec.Group FBN Holding plc. said Dr Borodo was his guardian since 1970 at GSS Kuru, Plateau State and a role model for young and old members of the Borodo family.Generally called "Baba Likita", it's an honour to be his younger brother."

Dr Fatimah Hassan-Hanga, Consultant Paediatrician, Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, said "This appointment is well deserved from my over 40 years observation of Dr Borodo as my mentor, physician and role model during which he never failed to amaze me with his selflessness, resilience, discipline and exceptional ability to perform beyond all expectations."

Prof Fatima B Mukhtar, Vice Chancellor, Federal University Dutse, described Professor Borodo as an embodiment of humility, simplicity, kindness and compassion.

A former Director of NAERLS, ABU Zaria, Salihu S Abubakar, described Borodo as a professor of medicine per excellence, a man of honour, integrity, dedication to duty and a strong passion for selfless service to humanity. "May Allah reward him abundantly," he prayed.

Prof Fatima M. Umar of the Faculty of Education, Bayero University Kano, said "Prof Borodo is a hardworking, unassuming, levelheaded and very helpful gentleman. Always ready where others are reluctant. I feel honoured to have met such a gifted man."

Dr. Mariya Mukhtar-Yola, Chief Consultant Paediatrician, National Hospital, Abuja, had this to say: "A teacher of teachers and mentor per excellence. Respected, admired and revered all at the same time.He expects nothing less than what he offers his mentees: excellence, compassion, discipline and hard work.