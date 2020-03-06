Nigeria: Alleged Assault - Court Orders Oluwo of Iwo to Appear

6 March 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)

An Osogbo Chief Magistrates' Court in Osun on Friday ordered the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, to appear in court over an alleged assault.

Ruling in an Exparte application, Magistrate Olusegun Ayilara, ordered the police to put the traditional ruler on notice before a date would be fixed for hearing of the matter.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Mr Soji Oyetayo approached the court for an order on motion exparte in order to file an application against the Oluwo.

NAN reports that the Oluwois accused of allegedly attacking and punched another monarch, Agbowu of Ogbaagba, Oba Dhikrulahi Akinropo during a peace meeting on Feb. 14.

The meeting was called to settle a land tussle in Iwo land between the monarchs.

The peace meeting was convened by an Assistant -Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 11, Mr Bashir Makama , in his Office where the incident allegedly occurred.(NAN)

Vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
East African Countries Endorse Pioneering Free Movement Deal
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Seems Like It's Splitsville for Diamond and Tanasha
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.