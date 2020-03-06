Tanzanians Are Safe, China Assures

5 March 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Masato Masato

Zanzibar — ALL Tanzanians in the Coronavirus- hit China remain safe as the Chinese government strives to secure a lasting cure for the deadly virus.

Chinese Attaché in Zanzibar, Xie Xiaowu assured President Ali Mohamed Shein here yesterday that the Chinese government is determined to get a permanent solution to the endemic disease.

The envoy had paid a courtesy call to the head of state to among other things brief him on the virus, which started in China before spreading to almost all corners of the world.

Mr Xiaowu said the Chinese government under President Xi Jinping has started registering successes in efforts to eliminate the disease, and asked the international community and World Health Organization (WHO) to support the initiatives.

Ambassador Xiaowu assured President Shein that as the Chinese government works hard against the fatal disease, all Tanzanians; including students in the world's second economy are safe.

"Chinese government greatly values the historical relation and cooperation that exists between China and Tanzania; China will continually take care of all Tanzanians by ensuring that they get all their basic needs as Chinese nationals do," said the envoy.

He promised prolonged support to the revolutionary government of Zanzibar through the Ministry of Health in educational and preventive measures against the spread of the virus.

Zanzibar being islands with exceptional tourist attractions, insisted Mr Xiaowu, attracts thousands of visitors from all over the world, necessitating specific strategies and precautionary measures against the disease.

Meanwhile, the envoy reaffirmed the Chinese government's commitment, through Exim Bank, to finance construction of Abeid Amani Karume International Airport's (AAKIA) terminal three.

He said the previous challenges that led to the funding delay have been addressed and the bank will soon release the required money to accomplish the ambitious project.

Dr Shein appreciated the gesture to finance the project, which is currently under progress using internal resources.

He said the project has been executed by 56 per cent, with the contractor already paid 22 million US dollars (over 51bn/-) out of the project's total of 58 million dollars (136bn/-).

President Shein remained optimistic that completion of the mega AAKIA project within schedule will further intensify Zanzibar economy and welcomed the Chinese support to the project.

