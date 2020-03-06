Tanzania: China Thrilled By Dar es Salaam's Gesture

AS more efforts are pulled towards curbing Coronavirus outbreak, the Chinese government has appreciated Tanzania's readiness to dispatch doctors to China in support of the antiCOVID-19 crusade.

It was revealed on Thursday that some medical doctors in Tanzania have also written letters personally to the Chinese Embassy in Dar es Salaam expressing willingness to offer their assistance in China.

Chinese Ambassador to Tanzania, Ms Wang Ke made the revelation during a media briefing on the novel virus, as latest reports suggested that Globally, more than 95,000 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the majority in China where the virus originated late last year.

"I was moved when President John Magufuli told me, a ong as Chinese brothers are in need, they would dispatch doctors to help fight the virus in China at any time," acknowledged Ms Ke.

She added that she had been overwhelmed by the touching and encouraging words from their Tanzanian friends in support of the on-going efforts to tackle the deadly virus.

"We are pleased with the material and valuable moral support we get from the international community," she added.

Ms Ke said there were more than 40,000 healthcare workers in Hubei and whenever there would be a shortage they would be pleased to invite doctors from outside China.

In lessons other countries can learn from China's fight against COVID-19, the envoy cited the strong leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the powerful intervention of the Chinese government, the third is self-discipline and sacrifice of the Chinese people.

According to her, the outside world should also learn from China's scientific and effective strategy on epidemic control and openness and transparency in the release of information and the last being jointly overcoming the difficulties through international cooperation.

Since the outbreak, China has actively cooperated and exchanged information with the World Health Organisation (WHO) and other countries, she noted.

Noting that the COVID-19 outbreaks have emerged in many countries, Ms Ke said it was important to step up communication and exchange information with the WHO.

She urged cooperation on scientific research on source tracing, drugs, vaccines and testing among countries, especially those hit hard by the virus.

The outbreak has affected a good number of traders in Tanzania, who import goods from China and other Middle East countries.

The Chinese envoy requested the traders to be patient as well as keep close contact with their partners in China until the situation calms.

Ms Ke also assured families and parents of 400 Tanzanian students in Wuhan province that they were safe and free from the virus.

"The Chinese government is closely working with the Tanzania embassy in China in providing food and protective gears, they are all safe and encouraged to continue with their studies online," she remarked.

She stressed that China attached great importance to promoting the mutually beneficial cooperation between China and Tanzania, noting all major projects remain intact.

The envoy admitted that there were some negative impacts on bilateral trade and tourism, the effects are temporary.

"Confidence is more valuable than gold, with the improvement of situation and resumption of work and production in China, our bilateral cooperation will get back to normal," she insisted.

Nanjing Hospital, Associate Chief Physician Dr Li Ping, said as of yesterday, China confirmed 80,56 6 cases of the virus, with 52,109 cured while the death toll stood at 3,051 deaths.

According to the WHO more than 12,000 cases have been confirmed outside China. He said while people of all ages can be infected by COVID-19, older people and people with pre-existing medical conditions (such as asthma, diabetes, and heart disease) appear to be more vulnerable to becoming severely ill with the virus.

Dr Ping, on the other hand, refuted the circulating information claiming that the virus can be slowed or stopped with the immediate use of high doses of vitamin C.

He said eating garlic as well cannot prevent infection; however, it can help to treat the common cold.

The virus can cause mild, flu-like symptoms as well as more severe disease. Patients have a range of symptoms such as fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

Based on current data, globally 81 per cent of cases seem to have mild disease, about 14 per cent appear to progress to severe disease, and some 5 per cent is critical.

People can protect themselves and prevent the spread of the virus by practising hand hygiene, covering their cough and sneeze, maintaining distance from others if they are sick and from those who are sick, she said.