Uganda: Museveni Passes Out 110 UPDF Commandos

5 March 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)

President Museveni, who is also the Commander-in-Chief of Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF), has passed out 110 UPDF commandos, who completed a 16- month specialised training.

The 4th intake of Special Forces Command Tier 1 known as Special Forces Qualifications Course was passed out yesterday at Butiaba Marines Training School in Bulisa District.

After being taken through demonstrations, President Museveni expressed satisfaction with the quality of training and skills acquired by the Special Forces.

"I congratulate the young fighters upon finishing this very tough Course. The army is tough, but this is tougher. The army has a big capacity but the Special Force create a professional capacity in operating small units and doing things that cannot be done in a regular way. Special Forces are an important force in building a special capacity," he said.

He also noted that it is because of such special operations that Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels were defeated in 2007, and as well as the al-Shabaab militants in Mogadishu, Somali.

The President pledged his continued support towards professionalising the forces.

The Special Forces Qualification course is designed to build capabilities for envisioned combat operational requirements to conduct special operations.

The President presented awards to Pte Alex Bonny Okwi, Lt Robert Ssematuwa and Pte Gideon Herera for their outstanding performance in different disciplines.

The Minister of State for Defence in-charge of General Duties, Mr Charles Okello Engola, commended the commandos for completing the course but asked them to carry the mantle with pride.

"As you celebrate your achievements, you should be reminded of our military history and those who sacrificed for this country. They represent the past and you represent the future. Carry on this noble responsibility with pride while conscious of the UPDF requirement of loyalty, patriotism, discipline, team work, and pro-people ideology," he said.

The Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), Gen David Muhoozi, said the demonstration exercise was a testimony that the trainees had acquired the requisite skills to perform special operations.

The commander of Special Forces Command (SFC), Maj Gen James Birungi, said: "SFC is steadily growing in quality and quantity by leaps and bounds. We thank the Commander-In-Chief for his strategic guidance, efforts and contribution."

Those who graced the ceremony included the Commander of Land Forces, Lt Gen Peter Elwelu, Commander of Air force, Lt Gen Charles Lutaaya, the Chief of Staff, Maj Gen Leopold Kyanda, senior officers of UPDF, politicians and local leaders from Bulisa.

