Uganda: Tourists Demand Nature-Friendly Facilities

In Buhoma, it is that time of the year when lodges are doing repairs on their roofs. Bicycles and boda boda (motorcycle) riders, women and youths, are a common sight as they transport heaps of banana fibre. Buhoma is a village in Bwindi, western Uganda where many lodge owners use banana fibre in roofing. They use iron sheets on the exterior and fibres beneath, which are known to be effective coolants.

Banana fibre roof Denis and Evelyn Rubalema, founders of Ride 4 A Woman, a nonnovernment organisation in Buhoma, explain that as opposed to having an expensive ceiling and air conditioning machines, they opt for banana fibre roof which, even adds an aesthetic look to the facility. In an effort to align his lodge to environmental needs, Kiboneka chose to reduce use of fossil fuel for power genera

tion and instead installed solar systems, which now serve as the Kasenyi lodge's primary source of power. Additionally, he uses underground water and a water well that produces close to 50,000 litres a day.

Managing waste "We channel our waste stream into bio gradable, compost, non-degradable which we recycle in Kasese. We buy organic vegetables in local markets on Mondays and Thursdays in Kasese. These are grown by local farmers," he adds about his knack to keep an environmentally-friendly philosophy in tourism business.

Barrie Gotch grows 70 per cent of the fruit and vegetables harvested and prepared for guests at Mahogany Springs Lodge which he owns. He says they are phasing out all plastic bottles and have switched to using reusable glass bottles in the rooms. "This has significantly reduced

our plastic waste. We have fitted all rooms with inverters that charge fast and some solar panels all with aim of reducing fuel or generator use. We run a tree planting scheme at the lodge where each client plants a tree and we orient them about carbon offsetting," he further explains.

Environment system Ngamba Island Chimpanzee Sanctuary also has an Environmental Management System (EMS) which promotes sustainable greening activities. Like Kasenyi Safari Camp, the sanctuary categorises waste into compost, plastic, glass and metal, paper and general waste. "Waste produced is measured monthly and we come up with ways of reducing particular waste," Dr Joshua Rukundo, the sanctuary lead veterinary doctor and director, elaborates. Dr Rukundo says that they discourage the use of acid batteries and single-use 'dry cells', even for gadgets. That is in addition to a nouse policy of polythene, or kaveera and promotion of use of natural and reusable materials for packing such as food baskets. "We ensure the detergents we use do not pollute or have adverse effects on the environment, right down to even the sprays for insecticide and fresheners for the toilets. Plastic bottles are not used unless absolutely necessary," he adds. Ndali Lodge proprietor, Aubrey Price says the Fort Portal based lodge has a continuous reforestation programme.

Climate-friendly practises All these are part of efforts by the hospitality industry to green the sector as well as align it with environmentally friendly practices. The trend in lodges world over is that customers are demanding to stay in lodges that are ecologically friendly. Because of global warming, hoteliers and tourism stakeholders are challenged to align their day-today activities with environment conservation.

The World Tourism Organisation defines sustainable tourism as one that takes full account of its current and future economic, social and environment impacts, addressing the needs of tourists, the industry, the environment, and host communities. For long, greening in tourism has been associated with positioning of the sector as friend of the environment, to share consumer approval for environmental causes. Today, greening aims to align organisational, operational and strategic approaches for businesses with environmental concerns. Gona argues that a green tourism sector is one where businesses put environmental considerations ahead of the sectors short-term goals and have real problem solving capacities to deal with environmental concerns.

New trends Jean Byamugisha, the director of Uganda Hotel Owners' Association (UHOA), observes that the world is changing. "The market demands more environmentally friendly tourism practices. Tourists from the source market now demand to stay in more environmentally conscious establishments," he explains. UHOA is undertaking efforts to partner with international firms to train local hoteliers in tourism sustainability programmes. Gloria Tumwesigye, the executive director of the Association of Uganda Tour Operators (AUTO), says: "Sustainable environmental programmes does not only aim at reducing the negative environmental impact, but also about using tourism to rally local community to support conservation efforts."

However, as Tumwesigye observes that for most of the operators and

policy makers, sustainable tourism is a new phenomenon requires a lot of sensitisation and engagements in order to have the practitioners appreciate its significance and incorporate their packages in day-to-day activities.

Development strategy "Tourism in Uganda thrives on wildlife and scenic landscapes. The best tourist attractions have some green aspect, relating to nature in their products, for instance game and bird viewing, water sports, and even mountain climbing, "observes Judy Kepher Gona, executive director, Sustainable Travel and Tourism Agenda. Richard Kawere, technical direcor at Uganda Tourism Association (UTA), argues that Uganda's hospitality industry needs a development strategy that is aligned towards achieving a green economy, one that is sensitive to the environmental sustainability.

Its sectoral partner, Auto, are actively involved in driving the sustainability agenda. "We are partnering with a Germany based certification firm - TourCert to conduct trainings in order to sensitise tour operators to offer packages that reduce the negative environmental impact and also support the local communities to benefit from tourism activities," Tumwesigye further explains. The programme includes free training on the basic fundamentals of sustainable Tourism, how to integrate sustainability into their organisations and daily activities and how to improve employees in the sustainable development process.

Training The training programme will also give an insight to the tour operators on how to evaluate and measure the level of sustainability they are reaching at as well as monitor its implementation process. On his to-do things, Kiboneka would like to start purifying water, suitable for guests' consumption.

As Rubalema observes, in using locally available materials, locals are also able to appreciate ways through which construction of house and lodges can remain simple yet friendly to the environment. "Neighbouring communities plant bananas well aware they will be selling the banana fibres too. We also challenge them to plant trees to conserve the environment as well as provide them with firewood in future. We encourage them to plant coffee as well because people only encroach on forests when they have no source of livelihood," Rubalema further explains. Ngamba's director adds that they discourage littering on the island and encourage staff to do the same wherever they go. With all contracts and partnerships, the sanctuary management promotes environmental protection and impact.

Few nature-friendly facilities Based on a survey very few Ugandan tour companies are exercising the principles of sustainable tourism on the benefits derived from supporting communities through tourism both directly and indirectly. AUTO's mandate is to inspire members to respect the principles of sustainable tourism (economic, environmental and social dimensions); how tourism businesses should balance gains with investment in sustainability for the continued existence of tourism resources for the future generations.

Policy framework It also aims at influencing policy frameworks that benefit the advancement of sustainable tourism development, among others. Samuel Mugisha of Bic Tours and Travel says: "The best practices that will ensure tourism sustainability include planning and training all stakeholders. Systems should be put in place to ensure that hotels use more of biodegradable materials in building and daily use."

Conserving tourist attractions Preserving the tourist attractions that are already established in their natural form such as #Savemurchisonfalls, tree planting including edible fruit plants around hotels, use of solar energy in tourist facilities are some of the ways to conserve environment. Byamugisha says hoteliers will be supported with information and expertise to facilitate the necessary tourism sustainability changes. UHOA is also pushing for incentives for hotels which will achieve a certain percentage of sustainability at their establishments. For instance, tax rebates for hotels that achieve a 75 per cent sustainability in their operations.

Capacity development Judy Kepher Gona, the executive director of Sustainable Travel and Tourism Agenda, says they prioritise capacity development among local tourism and hospitality networks for knowledge sharing and raising awareness about sustainable tourism practices. For green initiatives to be effective, they need buy in from all destination stakeholders, including government, business and interest groups. Supporting improvements of business practice through green certification.

Monitoring green issues in tourism, Fair Trade Tourism in South Africa, and Eco Rating Scheme in Kenya and some of the schemes that are managing the implementation of environmental sustainability programmes at destination level. Destination plans to monitor green issues in tourism, such as biodiversity and climate change provide viable management options to minimise environmental harm from tourism activities.