Zimbabwe: Marondera Dominate Mash East Schools Athletics

6 March 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Davison Bhunu

MARONDERA district scooped 35 gold medals at the Mashonaland East Provincial athletics competition on Wednesday at Peterhouse College.

Nine districts took part at the competition.

Districts that took part include the hosts, Goromonzi, Murewa, Mutoko, Seke, Wedza, Mudzi, Chikomba and Uzumba Maramba Pumwe.

Marondera also won 20 silver and 15 bronze medals. Goromonzi were second with 17 gold, nine silver and six bronze medals.

Murehwa finished third with 13 gold, nine silver and six bronze medals.

Chikomba were fourth (nine gold, 16 silver and 19 bronze medals), Mutoko were fifth (seven gold, seven silver and eight bronze medals), Seke were sixth (six gold, 12 silver and 12 bronze medals), Wedza were seventh (six gold, nine silver and 17 bronze medals).

Mudzi picked four gold, four silver and nine bronze medals while Uzumba Maramba Pfumwe were last with three gold and eight bronze medals.

Seke district's Mupapa Jordan won the Under-17 boys' 100m sprint while Garawanda Rachel, from Marondera, triumphed in the women's race.

