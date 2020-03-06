Zimbabwe: State-of-the-Art Laboratory for Guruve School

Chifamba High School expects an improvement in science subjects after Guruve Rural District Council used devolution funds to build a state-of-the-art laboratory at the school.

The laboratory was built at a cost of $319 000 with the community providing local resources.

Electrification, plastering, painting, furniture and installation of internal lab equipment is complete.

What is outstanding is the procurement of ancillary equipment like microscopes and other related equipment.

The laboratory was commissioned last Friday by Mashonaland Central Provincial Affairs Minister Monica Mavhunga.

The school is now among three others in the district that have state-of-the-art laboratories out of 30 secondary schools.

Sen Mavhunga urged local authorities to take the lead in rolling out development in their districts to ensure the full realisation of President Mnangagwa's Vision 2030 which seeks to transform the country into an upper middle-income economy.

"I would like to urge you to remain focused and never to put a foot wrong in using the funds that you are receiving from Treasury for devolution," she said.

"We have heard reports from other provinces where councils are channelling these funds towards recurrent expenditure and other prescribed uses."

Sen Mavhunga said she was pleased the devolution process was deepening the democratic participation of citizens in various socio-economic spheres.

"Guruve RDC will now focus on Matsvitsi and Mamini secondary schools in the next phase. These are deliberate efforts to address issues of marginalisation where it remains a dream for most students in remote areas to study science subjects.

"The local authority has broken new ground by constructing a state-of-the-art laboratory, despite harsh economic conditions caused by illegal sanctions."

She said it was disappointing that in Guruve, some learners were travelling for more than 15 kilometres to school.