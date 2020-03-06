Zimbabwe: Council in Burst Water Pipes Replacement Exercise

6 March 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Ivan Zhakata

Harare City Council has started replacing burst water pipes to reduce water losses through leaks.

The city's water supply remains depressed owing to low deliveries of water treatment chemicals and the local authority is treating limited amounts of water to stretch the available chemicals.

Harare is losing over 65 percent of its treated water through leaks due to ageing pipes and increased vandalism.

Last Friday, council replaced 278 metres of burst water pipes along Kent Avenue in Avondale.

Replacements are also ongoing in Sunningdale. Many residents are going without water due to a combination of leaks and the absence of treatment chemicals.

Said council spokesperson Mr Michael Chideme: "We are replacing and repairing our water reticulation system. This is an everyday assignment wherever there is need.

"Our response teams are ready to attend to all problematic areas."

Mr Chideme could not shed light on the amount involved in the pipe replacement exercise and the number of pipes that have been bought.

Speaking on the water situation last week, council's environmental management committee chairperson Councillor Kudzai Kadzombe said the water reticulation system was receiving attention to improve water supplies. "Our water reticulation infrastructure is receiving knocks," he said. "We experienced serious leaks on the major 1 500 mm diameter pipe from Warren Control to Letombo Reservoirs which supplies the eastern suburbs (Msasa, Greendale, Mabvuku, Tafara and Glen Lorne)."

Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

