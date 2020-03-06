Algeria/Zimbabwe: Warriors Tie in Algeria Under Threat

THERE is now a real possibility the Warriors' 2021 AFCON qualifier against the Desert Foxes might not be played in Algeria.

The North African country revealed that coronavirus cases have doubled to 17 in what represents a huge spike in numbers.

Algeria, which reported its first positive case on February 25, has become the epicentre of the deadly communicable disease on the continent.

The Desert Foxes are expected to host the Warriors at the Mustapha-Tchaker stadium in Blida on March 26.

But, that country has now come under the spotlight after nine more cases were confirmed by the Algerian health officials on Wednesday.

Worse, the cases were reported in the same Blida province where the Warriors are scheduled to play, some 30km south of the capital Algiers.

According to reports from Algeria, all the cases involved members of the same family and this brought to 16, the number of people within the family, to be infected.

ZIFA spokesperson, Xolisani Gwesela, yesterday said the association were actively monitoring the situation and have since engaged the Government of Zimbabwe and the Confederation of African Football.

"We know our national team is supposed to travel to Algeria next month but there have been some unfortunate developments in that country in as far as the coronavirus is concerned," he said.

"We have been following up the developments and we have written to both the Government and CAF but we are yet to get responses.

"We will stand guided by the authorities."

Algeria have the majority of their players playing in the European leagues and it is most likely that both countries, just like many other Africa nations with players abroad, might struggle to get their overseas players.

There are fears some top European-based players, who feature for both Algeria and Zimbabwe, might reconsider availing themselves for duty should the match be played in the North African country.

The concern for the players would be that they would encounter serious problems, on their return to their bases, with authorities unlikely to take chances by allowing them into those countries.

Reports from Algeria have also indicated the Algerian Football Federation was seized with the latest developments.

"The Algeria-Zimbabwe match, counting for the third day of the 2021 African Cup of Nations qualifiers, scheduled for Thursday, March 26, at the Mustapha-Tchaker stadium in Blida is seriously threatened," according to Algerian online news outlet, Le Buteur.

"This game is set to be held in the presence of the public in the region of Blida, seriously affected by the coronavirus, which is ravaging the whole world. Forty-eight hours ago, Algeria identified eight confirmed cases of the virus. The majority of them came from the same family in the Blida region . . .

"In other words, there is a serious threat to the progress of this game, scheduled at the Mustapha-Tchaker stadium in Blida.

"The Algerian Football Federation has been following this affair with great interest, especially in recent days, when the number of people affected by this deadly virus has been increasing."

The newspaper also reported that the Algerians were also unlikely to take the risk after the public was urged against attending huge gatherings.

"Furthermore, for the public authorities, there is no question of taking the slightest risk, especially since this virus has killed many people in China and certain other countries," read the report from Le Buteur.

"The Ministry of Youth and Sports should collaborate with that of Health to take strict measures, in particular with regard to the championship games, but also the Algeria-Zimbabwe match."

Meanwhile, their neighbours Libya have closed their border with Algeria.

Manager of Libya's Deb-deb land border with Algeria, Abdel-Fettah Al-Habib, announced the closure of the crossing on Wednesday because of coronavirus concerns.

FIFA are considering a proposal to postpone upcoming matches in the Asian World Cup 2022 and AFC Asian Cup 2023 qualifiers.

"For both FIFA and the AFC, the well-being and health of all individuals involved in football matches remains the highest priority," FIFA's statement read.

England's final Six Nations matches against Italy in Rome next week has also been postponed.

"Six Nations notes the decree issued by the Italian Government with respect to all upcoming sporting events in that country," organisers said in a statement.

"The decision has now been taken to postpone the three matches between Italy and England (Men's, Women's, and U20) set to take place over the weekend of 13th/14th/15th March, with the intention to reschedule them at later date."