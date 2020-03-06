South Africa: No Load Shedding Expected for the Weekend

6 March 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Even though the generation system remains constrained, Eskom does not expect to implement load shedding this weekend.

However, the power company warned that unplanned breakdowns remain above the 10 500MW mark.

"We remind South Africans that the generation system remains vulnerable and constrained, and as such, there is a possibility that we may have to implement load shedding at short notice, should there be an unexpected change in the generation system performance," Eskom said.

Unplanned breakdowns or outages were at 10 728MW as at 6:50 this morning and planned maintenance outages were at 4 660MW.

Eskom has not implemented load shedding since 22 February 2020.

"We remind South Africans that there is a chance of increased load shedding over the next 18 months, as we are conducting critical maintenance to restore the ageing plant to good health," Eskom said.

Customers are reminded to use electricity sparingly and do the following to reduce demand:

· Keep your morning shower short to lessen the load during morning peak.

· Take food out of the freezer for dinner and put it in the fridge to thaw. It'll save you using the microwave to defrost it later.

· Set air conditioners' average temperature at 23°.

· Switch off geysers over peak periods.

· Unplug that cell phone charger before you leave the house. It uses electricity even if your phone is not plugged in.

· Use the cold water tap rather than using the geyser every time.

· Set your swimming pool pump cycle to run twice a day, 3 hours at a time.

· At the end of the day, turn off computers, copiers, printers and fax machines at the switch.

"We appeal to customers to revisit their load shedding schedules on the Eskom website, (https://loadshedding.eskom.co.za) or local municipal websites, depending on their electricity supplier, to review amendments," Eskom said.

